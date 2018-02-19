Sun will come out for Leighton Buzzard youngsters

More than 100 youngsters from across the area will perform the musical Annie at Vandyke Upper School in Leighton Buzzard.

The children are all from Leighton Buzzard Children’s Theatre in the six performances between Saturday and Sunday February 24 and 25.

The musical in aid of the assistance dog charity Dogs for Good which celebrates it’s 30th anniversary this year.

One of the charity’s puppy socialisers and fundraiser Annie Rourke who has been associated with LBCT for many years asked the group to help raise funds for the charity.

The casts are headed by 18-year-old Jacob Townson as Oliver Warbucks with Molly Collins and Rebekah Beare playing the overbearing Miss Hannigan.

Three casts means three Annie’s, seven-year-old India Turner and 10-year-olds Imogen Turner and Isabella Kavanagh take on the title role assisted by an assortment of orphans, servants and New Yorkers and of course Sandy the dog played by Eva Gee, Summer Blunden and Effie Holford.

The charity gives training to dogs to help people with disabilities and make life-changing differences to both adults and children with a wide range of conditions.

Community theatre group LBCT has raised more than £90,000 for local, national and international charities.

Over Christmas the group raised £2,547.49 for Macmillan Cancer Support bysinging out against Cancer.

Annie Jnr will take place at 2.30pm, 5pm and 7.30pm on Saturday February 24 and then 1pm, 3.30pm and 6pm the following day.

Tickets for the show cost between £4 and £6 and these can be booked by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/event/226741.

For further information about the group visit www.lbct.org