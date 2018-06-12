Take a chance on ABBA musical at the Waterside

Here we go again as the smash hit ABBA musical Mamma Mia! comes to Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre later this month.

The show visits the venue for the first time from Tuesday to Saturday, June 26 to 30.

Mamma Mia!

Set on a Greek island paradise, a story of love, friendship and identity is cleverly told through the timeless songs of ABBA.

Sophie’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings her mother face to face with three men from her distant romantic past on the eve of a wedding they’ll never forget.

The show is the vision of Judy Caymer, packing the stage with ABBA’s timeless songs with an enchanting tale of family and friendship unfolding on a Greek island paradise.

To date, it has been seen by more than 60 million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages.

In 2008, Mamma Mia! The Movie became the highest-grossing live action musical film of all time.

From West End to global phenomenon, the London production of Mamma Mia! has now been seen by more than 10 per cent of the entire UK population.

It is one of only five musicals to have run for more than 10 years both on Broadway and in the West End, and in 2011, it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People’s Republic of China.

A new cast for the show has been announced for the dates at Aylesbury.

Shona White (Donna Sheridan), Nicky Swift (Rosie), Helen Anker (Tanya), Tamlyn Henderson (Sam Carmichael), Daniel Crowder (Harry Bright), Matthew Rutherford (Bill Austin), Lucy May Barker (Sophie Sheridan), Phillip Ryan (Sky), Leisha Mollyneaux (Ali), Lottie Henshall (Lisa), Matt Jordan-Pidgeon (Pepper) and Michael Nelson (Eddie) will star in the production.

Tickets for the show will cost from £19 and performances takes place at 7.30pm each night with matinee performances at 2.30pm on Thursday, June 24, and Saturday June 26.

To book tickets call the box office on 084 871 7607 or, alternatively, visit www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/