Ten of the best things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard for the rest of January

From a theatrical thriller to classic pop, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Puss in Boots, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, until January 26

LB Drama Group present this festive treat. The director is Liz Rhodes, with the cast featuring Chloe King, Jo Taylor, Andy Ferguson and Mark Croft, Grant Fellows, Maggie Moulds and John Stone.

Details: lbdg.org.uk

2 OPERA SCREENING

La traviata, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, January 30

Beamed live from the Royal Opera House, Verdi’s La traviata is one of the most popular of all operas.

Details: centralbedfordshire.gov.uk

3 THEATRE

The Girl on the Train, Milton Keynes Theatre, January 23 to 26

Adapted from Paula Hawkins’ novel of the same name and starring Samantha Womack, this gripping new play will keep audiences guessing until the final moment.

Details: atgtickets.com

4 MUSIC

The Outsiders, Royal British Legion in Thrift Road, Heath & Reach, January 26

The band play tunes that don’t always get the airplay they deserve but are still great to listen and dance to. The evening also features top rock ‘n’ roll DJ The Tartan Ted. Doors open 7.30pm.

5 MUSIC

The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, January 25

Using huge projection of photos and original film footage, this 50th anniversary celebration also features a full live band performing all the hits, including Mrs Robinson and Bridge Over Troubled Water.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk

6 THEATRE

Dirty Dusting, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, January 29

The heartwarming comedy about three cleaning ladies who set up a sex chat line stars Crissy Rock, best known for featuring in ITV shows Benidorm and I’m A Celebrity.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk

7 OPERA SCREENING

The Queen of Spades, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, January 22

See Tchaikovsky’s intense opera of obsession and the supernatural when it is beamed live from the Royal Opera House.

Details: centralbedfordshire.ticketsolve.com

8 STAGE

Dan Snow – An Evening with the History Guy, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, January 27

The historian and TV presenter recounts anecdotes of memorable experiences from his career – with some fascinating facts about Aylesbury, too.

Details: atgtickets.com

9 MUSIC

Sweet Caroline – The Ultimate Tribute to Neil Diamond, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, January 30

This musical journey celebrates 50 years of a legend, spanning all genres from the reggae of Red Red Wine, through the country of Cracklin’ Rosie, and the Hollywood music of The Jazz Singer.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk

10 THEATRE SCREENING

I’m Not Running, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, January 31

David Hare’s explosive new play premieres at the National Theatre. Pauline Gibson has spent her life as a doctor, the inspiring leader of a local health campaign. When she crosses paths with her old boyfriend, a stalwart loyalist in Labour Party politics, she’s faced with an agonising decision.

Details: centralbedfordshire.gov.uk