Ten of the best things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard for the rest of January

1 THEATRE
Puss in Boots, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, until January 26
LB Drama Group present this festive treat. The director is Liz Rhodes, with the cast featuring Chloe King, Jo Taylor, Andy Ferguson and Mark Croft, Grant Fellows, Maggie Moulds and John Stone.
Details: lbdg.org.uk
2 OPERA SCREENING
La traviata, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, January 30
Beamed live from the Royal Opera House, Verdi’s La traviata is one of the most popular of all operas.
Details: centralbedfordshire.gov.uk
3 THEATRE
The Girl on the Train, Milton Keynes Theatre, January 23 to 26
Adapted from Paula Hawkins’ novel of the same name and starring Samantha Womack, this gripping new play will keep audiences guessing until the final moment.
Details: atgtickets.com
4 MUSIC
The Outsiders, Royal British Legion in Thrift Road, Heath & Reach, January 26
The band play tunes that don’t always get the airplay they deserve but are still great to listen and dance to. The evening also features top rock ‘n’ roll DJ The Tartan Ted. Doors open 7.30pm.
5 MUSIC
The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, January 25
Using huge projection of photos and original film footage, this 50th anniversary celebration also features a full live band performing all the hits, including Mrs Robinson and Bridge Over Troubled Water.
Details: grovetheatre.co.uk
6 THEATRE
Dirty Dusting, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, January 29
The heartwarming comedy about three cleaning ladies who set up a sex chat line stars Crissy Rock, best known for featuring in ITV shows Benidorm and I’m A Celebrity.
Details: grovetheatre.co.uk
7 OPERA SCREENING
The Queen of Spades, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, January 22
See Tchaikovsky’s intense opera of obsession and the supernatural when it is beamed live from the Royal Opera House.
Details: centralbedfordshire.ticketsolve.com
8 STAGE
Dan Snow – An Evening with the History Guy, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, January 27
The historian and TV presenter recounts anecdotes of memorable experiences from his career – with some fascinating facts about Aylesbury, too.
Details: atgtickets.com
9 MUSIC
Sweet Caroline – The Ultimate Tribute to Neil Diamond, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, January 30
This musical journey celebrates 50 years of a legend, spanning all genres from the reggae of Red Red Wine, through the country of Cracklin’ Rosie, and the Hollywood music of The Jazz Singer.
Details: grovetheatre.co.uk
10 THEATRE SCREENING
I’m Not Running, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, January 31
David Hare’s explosive new play premieres at the National Theatre. Pauline Gibson has spent her life as a doctor, the inspiring leader of a local health campaign. When she crosses paths with her old boyfriend, a stalwart loyalist in Labour Party politics, she’s faced with an agonising decision.
