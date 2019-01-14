Ten of the best things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard for the rest of the month

From ourageous panto to classic opera, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

The Queen of Spades is being screened at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre

Puss in Boots, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, until January 26

LB Drama Group present this festive treat. The director of this year’s show is Liz Rhodes, with the cast featuring Chloe King as the Princess and Jo Taylor as Jack, Andy Ferguson as Jasper and Mark Croft as Jethro. The Dame is Grant Fellows, who recently retired as a vicar in the town, while Maggie Moulds is Puss and John Stone is the evil ogre Grump.

Details: lbdg.org.uk

2 OPERA SCREENING

La traviata, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, January 30

Beamed live from the Royal Opera House, Verdi’s La traviata is one of the most popular of all operas.

Details: centralbedfordshire.gov.uk

3 THEATRE

American Idiot, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, January 17 to 19

American Idiot is the story of three boyhood friends, each searching for meaning in a post 9/11 world. The show features the music of Green Day.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk

4 THEATRE

The Girl on the Train, Milton Keynes Theatre, January 23 to 26

Adapted from Paula Hawkins’ novel of the same name and starring Samantha Womack, this gripping new play will keep audiences guessing until the final moment.

Details: atgtickets.com

5 MUSIC

The Outsiders, Royal British Legion in Thrift Road, Heath & Reach, January 26

The venue starts its monthly rock ‘n’ roll schedule this weekend when it features four-piece The Outsiders, who are gaining growing recognition. The band play tunes that don’t always get the airplay they deserve but are still great to listen and dance to. The evening also features top rock ‘n’ roll DJ The Tartan Ted. Doors open 7.30pm.

6 THEATRE SCREENING

The Tragedy of King Richard II, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, January 15

Simon Russell Beale plays Richard II in a visceral new production about the limits of power, screened live from the National Theatre.

Details: centralbedfordshire.ticketsolve.com

7 MUSIC

The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, January 25

Using huge projection of photos and original film footage, this 50th anniversary celebration also features a full live band performing all the hits including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia and Bridge Over Troubled Water.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk

8 THEATRE

Dirty Dusting, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, January 29

The heartwarming comedy about three cleaning ladies who set up a sex chat line stars Crissy Rock, best known for featuring in ITV shows Benidorm and I’m A Celebrity.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk

9 FAMILY CINEMA

Leighton Babies – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald

Parents with children aged up to two can enjoy this prequel to the Harry Potter films in a child-friendly environment.

Details: central bedfordshire.ticketsolve.com

10 OPERA SCREENING

The Queen of Spades, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, January 22

See Tchaikovsky’s intense opera of obsession and the supernatural when it is beamed live from the Royal Opera House.

Details: centralbedfordshire.ticketsolve.com