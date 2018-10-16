Ten of the best things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard in the next seven days

From spooky family fun to jazz greats, there's plenty to enjoy...
1 MUSIC
Nyjo Ambassadors, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, October 20, 7.30pm
Leighton Buzzard Music welcomes jazz quintet Nyjo Ambassadors. Part of the National Youth Jazz Orchestra, their programme will include music by Duke Ellington, Thenonius Monk, Herbie Hancock and many more.
Details: leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk
2 FAMILY
Freaky FunFest, Mead Open Farm, October 20 to 31
Families can enjoy six Halloween attractions. Help Little Red Riding Hood find her way to Grandma’s house, explore the new Haunted House, don’t miss the twists and turns of Mr Topper’s Twister and a chance to tiptoe through The Shed. There’s plenty more, too.
Details: meadopenfarm.co.uk
3 THEATRE SCREENING
King Lear, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, October 18
Ian McKellen will star in the title role in the National Theatre’s production of Shakespeare’s tragedy, beamed live from London. King Lear sees two ageing fathers reject the children who truly love them. Their blindness unleashes a tornado of pitiless ambition and treachery.
Details: leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk
4 THEATRE
Spamalot, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 19 and 20
Spamalot won a Tony award in 2005 for Best New Musical and has been wowing audiences ever since. As well as the quirky humour of the Pythons, it has a rich score, from the soaring and stirring Find Your Grail to the comical The Song That Goes Like This. The show is presented by Dunstable Musical Theatre Company.
Details: grovetheatre.co.uk
5 FAMILY THEATRE
There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 21
Relive the delights of the tale complete with a feast of sing along songs, colourful animal characters and heart-warming family fun.
Details: grovetheatre.co.uk
6 THEATRE
Showcase of shows, Roundabout, St George’s Square, Luton, October 18 to 21
Roundabout is a unique, intimate pop-up for a showcase of theatre, music, comedy, family shows and more.
Details: www.lutonculture.com
7 MAGIC
Jamie Raven: Making Magic, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 23
Expect the very unexpected, and to laugh as much as you are mystified as Jamie Raven shows exactly how he has been ‘making magic’ for 25 years.
Details: grovetheatre.co.uk
8 MUSIC
Vauxhall/Talgarth Male Voice Choirs, St Mary’s Church, West Street, Dunstable, October 19
Talgarth, a Welsh choir, fresh from a recital in the Houses of Parliament, will join their local host, the Vauxhall Male Voice Choir, in a memorable charitable concert.
Details: 01582 576826
9 MUSIC
Urban Voodoo Machine, Esquires, Bedford, October 19
Expect Bourbon-soaked rocking gypsy-blues from one of the most popular live acts on the circuit.
Details: bedfordesquires.co.uk
10 FOOD AND DRINK
Local Food Festival, Rushmere Country Park, October 21
Enjoy a variety of food and drink stalls from across the area, demonstrations, family activities and more.
www.greensandtrust.org