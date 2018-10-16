Ten of the best things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard in the next seven days

From spooky family fun to jazz greats, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Nyjo Ambassadors, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, October 20, 7.30pm

Leighton Buzzard Music welcomes jazz quintet Nyjo Ambassadors. Part of the National Youth Jazz Orchestra, their programme will include music by Duke Ellington, Thenonius Monk, Herbie Hancock and many more.

Details: leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

2 FAMILY

Freaky FunFest, Mead Open Farm, October 20 to 31

Families can enjoy six Halloween attractions. Help Little Red Riding Hood find her way to Grandma’s house, explore the new Haunted House, don’t miss the twists and turns of Mr Topper’s Twister and a chance to tiptoe through The Shed. There’s plenty more, too.

Details: meadopenfarm.co.uk

3 THEATRE SCREENING

King Lear, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, October 18

Ian McKellen will star in the title role in the National Theatre’s production of Shakespeare’s tragedy, beamed live from London. King Lear sees two ageing fathers reject the children who truly love them. Their blindness unleashes a tornado of pitiless ambition and treachery.

Details: leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

4 THEATRE

Spamalot, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 19 and 20

Spamalot won a Tony award in 2005 for Best New Musical and has been wowing audiences ever since. As well as the quirky humour of the Pythons, it has a rich score, from the soaring and stirring Find Your Grail to the comical The Song That Goes Like This. The show is presented by Dunstable Musical Theatre Company.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk

5 FAMILY THEATRE

There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 21

Relive the delights of the tale complete with a feast of sing along songs, colourful animal characters and heart-warming family fun.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk

6 THEATRE

Showcase of shows, Roundabout, St George’s Square, Luton, October 18 to 21

Roundabout is a unique, intimate pop-up for a showcase of theatre, music, comedy, family shows and more.

Details: www.lutonculture.com

7 MAGIC

Jamie Raven: Making Magic, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 23

Expect the very unexpected, and to laugh as much as you are mystified as Jamie Raven shows exactly how he has been ‘making magic’ for 25 years.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk

8 MUSIC

Vauxhall/Talgarth Male Voice Choirs, St Mary’s Church, West Street, Dunstable, October 19

Talgarth, a Welsh choir, fresh from a recital in the Houses of Parliament, will join their local host, the Vauxhall Male Voice Choir, in a memorable charitable concert.

Details: 01582 576826

9 MUSIC

Urban Voodoo Machine, Esquires, Bedford, October 19

Expect Bourbon-soaked rocking gypsy-blues from one of the most popular live acts on the circuit.

Details: bedfordesquires.co.uk

10 FOOD AND DRINK

Local Food Festival, Rushmere Country Park, October 21

Enjoy a variety of food and drink stalls from across the area, demonstrations, family activities and more.

www.greensandtrust.org