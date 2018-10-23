Ten of the best things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard in the next seven days

From Halloween fun to classic rock'n'roll, there's much to enjoy...

1 FAMILY THEATRE

Crafty’s Halloween Spooktacular, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, October 26

Crafty the Crow invites all his friends to the biggest Halloween party in town. But there’s a mystery to solve. Come in your scariest Halloween costume and help Sally the Scarecrow discover what’s happened.

Details: leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk



2 MUSIC

The Backbeat Jivers, Royal British Legion, Thrift Road, Heath and Reach, October 27

It’s time for some good old rock ‘n’ roll with Kent based band The Backbeat Jivers, who will be playing ‘50s-style music as well as current jive favourites. The evening also features top rock ‘n’ roll DJ The Tartan Ted. The fun starts at 7pm and non-members are welcome.

Details: call 01525 237923



3 BALLET

English National Ballet: Manon, Milton Keynes Theatre, October 24 to 27

Famous for its expressive choreography, Manon features some of the most demanding roles in ballet, bringing period drama to life through dance.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



4 FILM

Alpha (12A), Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, October 25

Kodi Smit-McPhee stars as a young hunter who befriends an injured wolf during the last ice age. Gradually gaining the wolf’s trust, he sets out for the village without the wolf, but it follows him. Discover how their companionship grows.

Details: leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk



5 FAMILY

Freaky FunFest, Mead Open Farm, until October 31

Families can enjoy six Halloween attractions. Help Little Red Riding Hood find her way to Grandma’s house, explore the new Haunted House, don’t miss the twists and turns of Mr Topper’s Twister and a chance to tiptoe through The Shed. There’s plenty more, too.

Details: meadopenfarm.co.uk



6 FAMILY

Halloween Disco, Rushmere Country Park, Linslade Road, Heath and Reach, October 25

Treat the children to an evening of Halloween fun and see the park in the dark.

Details: greensandtrust.org



7 BALLET

Beauty and the Beast, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 28

Join Ballet Theatre UK for this enchanting love story. When her father is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, Belle’s attempt to rescue him leads to her capture by the Beast. Little does she know that he is a cursed prince...

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



8 MUSIC

The Magic of Motown, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 26

Expect 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes and dazzling dance moves.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



9 FILM

Disney’s Christopher Robin (PG), Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, October 30

Christopher Robin, the boy from the Winnie-the-Pooh stories, is grown up and has lost all sense of imagination. Pooh and his friends help him find it again.

Details: leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk



10 FAMILY

Bing Live!, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 30

Join characters from the hit CBBC show as they find out how to tell stories by pretending, dressing-up and singing songs.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk