Ten of the best things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard in the next seven days

From Halloween fun to classic rock'n'roll, there's much to enjoy...
1 FAMILY THEATRE
Crafty’s Halloween Spooktacular, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, October 26
Crafty the Crow invites all his friends to the biggest Halloween party in town. But there’s a mystery to solve. Come in your scariest Halloween costume and help Sally the Scarecrow discover what’s happened.
Details: leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk
2 MUSIC
The Backbeat Jivers, Royal British Legion, Thrift Road, Heath and Reach, October 27
It’s time for some good old rock ‘n’ roll with Kent based band The Backbeat Jivers, who will be playing ‘50s-style music as well as current jive favourites. The evening also features top rock ‘n’ roll DJ The Tartan Ted. The fun starts at 7pm and non-members are welcome.
Details: call 01525 237923
3 BALLET
English National Ballet: Manon, Milton Keynes Theatre, October 24 to 27
Famous for its expressive choreography, Manon features some of the most demanding roles in ballet, bringing period drama to life through dance.
Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes
4 FILM
Alpha (12A), Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, October 25
Kodi Smit-McPhee stars as a young hunter who befriends an injured wolf during the last ice age. Gradually gaining the wolf’s trust, he sets out for the village without the wolf, but it follows him. Discover how their companionship grows.
Details: leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk
5 FAMILY
Freaky FunFest, Mead Open Farm, until October 31
Families can enjoy six Halloween attractions. Help Little Red Riding Hood find her way to Grandma’s house, explore the new Haunted House, don’t miss the twists and turns of Mr Topper’s Twister and a chance to tiptoe through The Shed. There’s plenty more, too.
Details: meadopenfarm.co.uk
6 FAMILY
Halloween Disco, Rushmere Country Park, Linslade Road, Heath and Reach, October 25
Treat the children to an evening of Halloween fun and see the park in the dark.
Details: greensandtrust.org
7 BALLET
Beauty and the Beast, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 28
Join Ballet Theatre UK for this enchanting love story. When her father is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, Belle’s attempt to rescue him leads to her capture by the Beast. Little does she know that he is a cursed prince...
Details: grovetheatre.co.uk
8 MUSIC
The Magic of Motown, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 26
Expect 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes and dazzling dance moves.
Details: grovetheatre.co.uk
9 FILM
Disney’s Christopher Robin (PG), Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, October 30
Christopher Robin, the boy from the Winnie-the-Pooh stories, is grown up and has lost all sense of imagination. Pooh and his friends help him find it again.
Details: leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk
10 FAMILY
Bing Live!, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 30
Join characters from the hit CBBC show as they find out how to tell stories by pretending, dressing-up and singing songs.
Details: grovetheatre.co.uk