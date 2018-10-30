Ten of the best things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard in the next seven days

From street-dance stars to an award-winning folk trio, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Alma, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, November 3, 7.30pm

Leighton Buzzard Music welcomes the award-winning folk music trio Alma to Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre. The trio comprises the fiddle players Emily Askew and John Dipper, with guitarist Adrian Lever. Their programme will include folk music from the British Isles and from many parts of the world.

Details: leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk



2 THEATRE

Cilla – The Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, October 30 to November 3

The story follows the extraordinary life of the ordinary teenage girl from Liverpool, Priscilla White, and her rocky, yet remarkable, rise to fame. The score features songs from the ‘60s including Cilla’s hits.

Details: atgtickets.com



3 FAMILY

Freaky FunFest, Mead Open Farm, until October 31

Families can enjoy six Halloween attractions. Help Little Red Riding Hood find her way to Grandma’s house, explore the new Haunted House and more.

Details: meadopenfarm.co.uk



4 DANCE

Flawless, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 2

Stars of the smash-hit movies Street Dance 3D 1 and 2 and two-time winners of the World Dance Championships, Flawless came to the fore on TV’s Britain’s Got Talent a few years ago and their popularity has continued to rise ever since. The high energy feelgood family show follows the journey of 10 big dreamers, seeking the opportunity to live their ultimate dance fantasy.

Details: www.grovetheatre.co.uk



5 MUSIC

Frankly Sinatra, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 3

Featuring the swing, the swagger and the velvet vocals of Frank Sinatra, enjoy an evening with world renowned vocalist Stephen Triffitt, who starred as Frank for three seasons in Las Vegas.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



6 THEATRE

Entertaining Mr Sloane, Stantonbury Theatre, November 1 to 3

Joe Orton’s classic first full-length play exploring sexual manip-

ulation was first performed in the 1960s and retains its dark and subversive edge.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



7 FAMILY THEATRE

Full of Beans, Lewsey Library, November 3

Bedfordshire-based Full House Theatre presents a fairytale adventure with a difference – all about how Jack’s beans got their magic..

Details: lutonculture.com



8 MUSIC

Celtic Country, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 4

The New Seekers’ Eve Graham, and international recording star Dominic Kirwan star in a celebration of Irish song.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



9 COMEDY

Bring Your Own Baby Comedy, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, November 5

It’s a baby-friendly event for parents to enjoy laughs with stars from the comedy circuit.

Details: atgtickets.com



10 FAMILY

Leighton Buzzard Rotary Fireworks, Brooklands School, Leighton Buzzard, November 3

Wrap up for an evening of bangs, sparkles and food.

Details: eventbrite.co.uk