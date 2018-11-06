Ten of the best things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard in the next seven days

From a music in a park to a night of laughter, there's much to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Natasha Seale Trio, Rushmere Country Park, November 9

Natasha’s debut album A Bigger Sky was mostly written on site at Rushmere and features a top London rhythm section. The swing, samba and soul outfit promise an evening of luxurious live music.

Details: natashaseale.com



2 COMEDY

Barnstormers Comedy, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, November 10

Kevin Precious will introduce twinkly-eyed raconteur Paddy Lennox, the stream-of-consciousness ranting of Phil Jerrod and friendly storytelling Cornish giant Matt Price.

Details: barnstormerscomedy.com



3 MUSIC

Peter Donegan, British Legion, Heath and Reach, November 10

Peter Donegan is carrying on the legacy of his legendary father Donnie, the ‘King of Skiffle’ and a major inspiration for British rock’n’rollers. Chris Hunt, a drummer from Linslade who has played with Cat Stevens, Leo Sayer, Joe Cocker, Roger Daltrey and Van Morrison and who drummed for Lonnie, will be accompanying Peter.

Details: Call 01525 237923



4 MUSIC

Bowie Experience, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 10

The latest production promises an unforgettable journey of sound and vision, featuring all the hits from A to Ziggy.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



5 COMEDY

The Venue, Walton High, Milton Keynes, November 10

Headlining is Richard Herring, who takes time out from his popular podcast to share his take on the world through the eyes of a 50-year-old father. Opening is Simon Brodkin, known for playing the prankster Lee Nelson.

Details: thecomedycow.co.uk



6 FAMILY

Superslam Wrestling Live, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 9

Expect top action as British stars face the best from around the world.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



7 STAGE

Gregg Wallace: Doesn’t Get Tougher Than This, Quarry Theatre, Bedford, November 10

The star of BBC’s MasterChef takes to the stage for a show mixing tales with demonstra

ations and fun.

Details: quarrytheatre.org.uk



8 MUSIC

The Story of Guitar Heroes, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 8

Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Hank Marvin, Brian May and Slash are just some of the guitar heroes the audience will have chance to experience in one night. The live concert-style ‘rockumentry’ is performed by the renowned musician Phil Walker and his band.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



9 MUSIC

Danni Nicholls, The Stables, Wavendon, November 10

The Bedford singer has a growing reputation as one of the UK’s leading country/Americana artists and will play songs from new album Mockingbird Lane.

Details: stables.org



10 MUSIC

Monday Night Jazz, White Horse, Bedford, November 12

Join Josh Kemp, a jazz saxophonist with a gift for melody, as he brings his Hammond organ band to the venue. Josh has played at jazz clubs and festivals across the UK, with recent performances including Ronnie Scott’s and the London Jazz Festival.

Details: thewhitehorsebedford.co.uk