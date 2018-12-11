Ten of the best things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard in the next seven days

From heartwarming singalongs to festive comedy, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC AND DRINK

Beer and Carols, Astral Park Sports and Community Centre, Johnson Drive, Leighton Buzzard, December 14

Craft beer from Leighton Buzzard Brewing Company will be available at the carol sing-a-long, while a live band and singers from Rising Voices, a choir based in the town, will be leading festivities. The event is organised by the Church of the Good Shepherd.

Details: goodshepherdsandhills.org.uk



2 MUSIC

Danesborough Chorus, St Mary’s Church, Woburn, December 15

Seasonal music with the Danesborough Chorus includes Britten’s A Ceremony of Carols, with the rare treat of a solo harpist, Elizabeth Bass, and Holst’s charming Christmas Day - a choral fantasy on old carols.

Details: danesborough.org.uk



3 PANTOMIME

Snow White, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, until December 31

EastEnders star Charlie Brooks – who rose to prominence playing the role of Janine Butcher – takes to the stage for some thigh-slapping festive fun.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



4 FAMILY

An Audience with Father Christmas, Wrest Park, Silsoe, December 15 and 16

Join in the festive fun with the man himself at Wrest Park this Christmas. Meet Father Christmas as he tells tales of Christmas past amidst the yuletide decorations.

Details: english-heritage.org.uk/wrestpark



5 FAMILY THEATRE

Jack and the Beanstalk, Luton Library Theatre, December 13 to 24

Full House Theatre’s new take on Jack and the Beanstalk offers a fresh perspective for today’s families; exploring what it means to be a man and a hero in the modern age. The show features mesmerising giant puppetry and original music.

Details: lutonculture.com



6 THEATRE

John Leeson: A Dog’s Life, Quarry Theatre, Bedford, December 12

An evening of reminiscence awaits for fans of Doctor Who. John is best known as ‘the voice of K9’, the Doctor’s robo-pet, but has enjoyed a multi-faceted career as an actor, hospital porter, encyclopedia salesman and more.

Details: quarry theatre.org.uk



7 COMEDY

Castle Comedy Christmas Special, December 13 and 14

With top comedians, mince pies, cake, party poppers and crackers, the shows promise to be the ultimate Christmas comedy night out. Headlining the shows is Ivo Graham, an apologetic Eton and Oxford alumnus and a regular fixture in the clubs and theatres of the UK circuit.

Details: www.castlecomedy.co.uk



8 FAMILY THEATRE

Red Riding Hood versus The Wolf, Stantonbury Theatre, December 31

Venture into the woods for a singing, dancing, gripping brand new adventure for all the family.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk



9 PANTO

Robin Hood, Milton Keynes Theatre, until January 13

Shane Richie stars as the most heroic outlaw of them all, joined by breathtaking acrobatic troupe The Acromaniacs.

Details: atgtickets.com



10 FAMILY

Christmas activities, Dunstable Downs, December 15 and 16

Enjoy crafts, carols and fresh air aplenty.

Details: nationaltrust.org.uk