Ten of the best things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard in the next seven days

From top comedy to tense drama, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 OPERA SCREENING

La traviata, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, January 30

Beamed live from the Royal Opera House, Verdi’s La traviata is one of the most popular of all operas.

Details: centralbedfordshire.gov.uk

2 THEATRE

Dirty Dusting, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, January 29

The heartwarming comedy about three cleaning ladies who set up a sex chat line stars Crissy Rock, best known for featuring in ITV shows Benidorm and I’m A Celebrity.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



3 MUSIC

Sweet Caroline – The Ultimate Tribute to Neil Diamond, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, January 30

Celebrates 50 years of a legend in a show spanning the reggae of Red Red Wine, through the country of Cracklin’ Rosie and the Hollywood sound of The Jazz Singer.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



4 THEATRE SCREENING

I’m Not Running, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, January 31

David Hare’s explosive new play premieres at the National Theatre. Pauline Gibson has spent her life as a doctor, the inspiring leader of a local health campaign. When she crosses paths with her old boyfriend, a stalwart loyalist in Labour Party politics, she’s faced with an agonising decision.

Details: centralbedfordshire.gov.uk



5 COMEDY

Barnstormers Comedy, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, February 2

Compere Kevin Precious will return to introduce another trio of top comedians: the delightfully offbeat Howard Read, the caustic camp wit of Joe Sutherland and the amiable grouch Pierre Hollins.

Details: centralbedfordshire.gov.uk



6 THEATRE

The Rocky Horror Show, Milton Keynes Theatre, February 4 to 9

Richard O’Brien’s legendary dark and comical rock ‘n’ roll musical returns to the UK as part of a sell-out worldwide tour.

Details: atgtickets.com



7 FAMILY THEATRE

The Cat in the Hat, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, January 31 to February 3

When The Cat in the Hat steps onto the mat, Sally and her brother are in for a rollercoaster ride of havoc and mayhem. See Dr Seuss’s classic brought to life.

Details: atgtickets.com



8 MUSIC

Thank You For The Music, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, February 1

This international smash-hit tribute show brings all of ABBA’s number one hits to the stage.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



9 MUSIC

Mercury: The Ultimate Queen Tribute, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, February 2

Celebrating 20 years on the road in 2019, Mercury are well established as one of the world’s most authentic tributes to the legendary band.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



10 FILM

Lizzie (15), Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, February 5

As an unmarried woman of 32, Lizzie Borden (Chloe Sevigny) is a social outcast trapped under her father’s control. When Bridget Sullivan (Kristen Stewart), a young maid desperate for work, comes to live with the family, Lizzie finds in her a kindred spirit, and a chance intimacy that blossoms into a wicked plan, and a dark, unsettling end.

http://centralbedfordshire.gov.uk