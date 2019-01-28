Ten of the best things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard in the next seven days

Joe Sutherland is among the comics coming to Leighton Buzzard
From top comedy to tense drama, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 OPERA SCREENING
La traviata, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, January 30
Beamed live from the Royal Opera House, Verdi’s La traviata is one of the most popular of all operas.
2 THEATRE
Dirty Dusting, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, January 29
The heartwarming comedy about three cleaning ladies who set up a sex chat line stars Crissy Rock, best known for featuring in ITV shows Benidorm and I’m A Celebrity.
3 MUSIC
Sweet Caroline – The Ultimate Tribute to Neil Diamond, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, January 30
Celebrates 50 years of a legend in a show spanning the reggae of Red Red Wine, through the country of Cracklin’ Rosie and the Hollywood sound of The Jazz Singer.
4 THEATRE SCREENING
I’m Not Running, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, January 31
David Hare’s explosive new play premieres at the National Theatre. Pauline Gibson has spent her life as a doctor, the inspiring leader of a local health campaign. When she crosses paths with her old boyfriend, a stalwart loyalist in Labour Party politics, she’s faced with an agonising decision.
5 COMEDY
Barnstormers Comedy, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, February 2
Compere Kevin Precious will return to introduce another trio of top comedians: the delightfully offbeat Howard Read, the caustic camp wit of Joe Sutherland and the amiable grouch Pierre Hollins.
6 THEATRE
The Rocky Horror Show, Milton Keynes Theatre, February 4 to 9
Richard O’Brien’s legendary dark and comical rock ‘n’ roll musical returns to the UK as part of a sell-out worldwide tour.
7 FAMILY THEATRE
The Cat in the Hat, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, January 31 to February 3
When The Cat in the Hat steps onto the mat, Sally and her brother are in for a rollercoaster ride of havoc and mayhem. See Dr Seuss’s classic brought to life.
8 MUSIC
Thank You For The Music, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, February 1
This international smash-hit tribute show brings all of ABBA’s number one hits to the stage.
9 MUSIC
Mercury: The Ultimate Queen Tribute, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, February 2
Celebrating 20 years on the road in 2019, Mercury are well established as one of the world’s most authentic tributes to the legendary band.
10 FILM
Lizzie (15), Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, February 5
As an unmarried woman of 32, Lizzie Borden (Chloe Sevigny) is a social outcast trapped under her father’s control. When Bridget Sullivan (Kristen Stewart), a young maid desperate for work, comes to live with the family, Lizzie finds in her a kindred spirit, and a chance intimacy that blossoms into a wicked plan, and a dark, unsettling end.
