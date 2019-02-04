Ten of the best things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard in the next seven days

From beautiful piano to a timeless children's TV favourite, there's plenty to enjoy

1 MUSIC

Florian Mitrea, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, February 9

Leighton Buzzard Music welcomes the acclaimed pianist this weekend. His programme includes works by Mozart, Beethoven and Chopin.

Details: leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk



2 MUSIC

Carnaby Street, Royal British Legion, Thrift Road, Heath & Reach, February 9

With their mix of classics from the ‘60s with a bit of glam rock and soft melodic rock from the early ‘70s plus some late ‘50s songs from Elvis Presley and The Everly Brothers, Carnaby Street can be relied upon to get the party going.

Details: Call 01525 23792



3 MUSIC

Islands In The Stream, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, February 9

This thigh-slapping stage show brings together the beloved glamour and personality of Dolly Parton, along with Kenny Rogers’ charisma and energy with hit after hit.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



4 MUSIC

Blake: Movies and Musicals, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, February 9

The hugely popular harmony trio choose music from their favourite movies and musicals and arrange them with their own exclusive harmonies.

Details: atgtickets.com



5 THEATRE

Trust Fast Health with Dr Michael Mosley, Milton Keynes Theatre, February 11

The man behind the 5:2 Diet will explode common health myths and offer fascinating insights into the workings of the human body.

Details: atgtickets.com



6 FAMILY

Half-term activities, Milton Keynes Museum, February 11 to 15

Delve into the science of colour with fun experiments and ‘emotion potion’ making, along with the usual array of museum attractions.

Details: mkmuseum.org.uk



7 FILM

Documentary: Three Identical Strangers, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, February 7

Three strangers are reunited by astonishing coincidence after being born identical triplets, separated at birth, and adopted by different families. But the reunion sets in motion a series of events that unearth an unimaginable secret.

Details: leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk



8 FAMILY

The Sooty Show, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, February 11

Direct from their hit ITV series, Sooty, Sweep and Soo and TV’s Richard Cadell will amaze with impossible tricks and sidesplitting jokes.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



9 THEATRE

The Rocky Horror Show, Milton Keynes Theatre, until February 9

Richard O’Brien’s legendary dark and comical rock ‘n’ roll musical returns to the UK as part of a sell-out worldwide tour.

Details: atgtickets.com



10 FILM

Lizzie (15), Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, February 5

As an unmarried woman of 32, Lizzie Borden (Chloe Sevigny) is a social outcast trapped under her father’s control. When Bridget Sullivan (Kristen Stewart), a young maid desperate for work, comes to live with the family, Lizzie finds in her a kindred spirit, and a chance intimacy that blossoms into a wicked plan, and a dark, unsettling end.

Details: centralbedfordshire.gov.uk