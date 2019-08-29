The Addams Family are coming to Leighton Buzzard!

Following the postponement of the musical in June due to broken air conditioning in the theatre (on the hottest day of the year!) The Addams Family will be returning to the Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre on Sunday, September 8.

Tickets for those who already booked the postponed performance are safe, but the matinee will now take place at 3pm and the evening performance will keep its original time of 7pm.

An Advance Theatre Company spokeswoman, said: “Come along, enjoy the fun and get pulled into the drama of The Addams Family. All Wednesday Addams wants is one normal night, what could go wrong?”

Call the library box office on: 0300 300 8125.