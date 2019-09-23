Centenary gala weekend at Leighton Buzzard Railway

The Leighton Buzzard Railway has announced details of its centenary gala on Saturday and Sunday, October 5 and 6.

November 1919 saw the first trains run on what was then called the Leighton Buzzard Light Railway. To celebrate this milestone, a bumper weekend of celebrations will be held.

Steam loco cavalcade at Page's Park, Chaloner leading... Photo: Mervyn Leah

There will be eight passenger departures on each day to travel on, as well as four return freight journeys to watch.

There will be around 10 different locomotives in steam over the weekend, including a pair of visiting Hudswell Clarke ‘Ganges-class’ – 1238 from Apedale Valley Light Railway and GP39 from Statfold Barn Railway.

These are the same type as the first steam locomotives to run at Leighton Buzzard and will be the first time a pair of have operated together here since 1921.

Activities on both days include free footplate rides at Page’s Park station at intervals, as well as the chance to see two more pieces of history in action at intervals: the RB10 digger will be demonstrating how sand was moved during the industrial days of the line; and the long-awaited return of the popular loco Peter Pan, which will be performing shunting duties.

The first departure from Page’s Park on both days will be at 9.35am with the last return arriving back at4.55pm, offering two extended days of celebration.

> Full details on the gala, including the timetable, as well as fee-free booking can be found at http://www.buzzrail.co.uk/static/gala.html.