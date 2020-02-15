Duggee and Paddington are the half term stars at Woburn Safari Park

TV favourites will keep youngsters entertained

Celebrities with a difference will be keeping the kids entertained at Woburn Safari Park this half term.

First up, on Wednesday, is adorable dog Duggee from the hit pre-school series Hey Duggee.

The playful pooch - leader of The Squirrel Club and CBeebies star - will be appearing during story times at regular intervals throughout the day.

The fun starts at 11.30am so don’t forget to bring your camera!

Next up is that well travelled bear Paddington who will amble into town on Saturday (February 22).

Paddington will be at the Foot Safari from 11.30am.

You can see Duggee and Paddington at no extra cost to your usual admission.

Families who decide to set out on a safari adventure can see loads of amazing animals, including the two adorable lion cubs.

There’s also the chance to get up close with the stars of Woburn in their walk-through enclosures and at daily demonstrations.

Visit https://www.woburnsafari.co.uk for more information or to buy tickets.

