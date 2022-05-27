Four days of celebrations as Leighton Buzzard marks Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Leighton-Linslade Town Council along with the Rotary Club of Leighton-Linslade have been busy finalising the arrangements for the four days.

It all begins on Thursday (June 2) when the Town Crier makes a proclamation at 2pm by the Market Cross to announce that beacons will be lit across the country later that evening. The beacon for Leighton-Linslade will lit in Parson’s Close Recreation Ground from 9.30pm which will be followed shortly afterwards by a firework display lasting 8-10 minutes.

The celebrations continue throughout Friday with the Rotary Club of Leighton-Linslade hosting their Jubilee Fayre throughout the High Street, Church Square and within Parson’s Close Recreation Ground from 10am – 4pm.

On Saturday, the Charter Market offers a chance to have your photo taken with the ‘Queen’ at 10.30am and 12noon whilst listening to music from regular performers and local favourites Ukietoones.

The food theme continues on Sunday with the return of the Big Lunch Food Festival to the High Street from 11am–4pm with live music and freshly cooked food throughout the day along with street theatre performances and cooking demonstrations from an ambassador of British food.