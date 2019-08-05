Have you herd? Jumbos are posing for pictures at Woburn Safari Park this weekend

There's a jumbo treat in store at Woburn Safari Park this weekend (August 10 & 11).

Asian elephants Chandrika, Damini, Yu Zin, Raja and Tarli will be posing for pictures with visitors to the popular Bedfordshire animal attraction.

Keepers have organised the Elephant Appreciation event on Saturday and Sunday to raise awareness of the plight of the threatened species.

For a £5 per person donation you can have your picture taken with the one of the elephants (maximum group of six).

There will also be two 'keeper meet and greet' demonstrations at 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

