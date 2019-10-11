Howl with terror, or be spooked by Bedfordshire farm’s FunFest?

Don’t be scared to have too much fun this Halloween with the return of popular spooky entertainment at Mead Open Farm.

The Billington venue has frightful attractions for young and old – The Howl Horror Nights especially for adults, and Freaky FunFest aimed at youngsters.

The Howl at Mead Open Farm

The Howl runs for 12 nights of fright until November 2. From 6.30pm until 11pm, get ready to meet unsavoury characters at every twist and turn!

Plus explore five incredible Horror Mazes full of live, terrifying creatures. From the fairytale gone wrong ‘Red’ to the nightmare inducing ‘Toppers Twister’ (a must for clown lovers!) and the terrifying ‘Squealers Yard’ there’s something for every adrenaline junkie.

Not feeling brave? Fear not! Join in with street entertainment, see incredible Fire Shows, try fabulous food, dance to live music and grab a pint of Dutch courage in the Hearse and Hound bar.

The Howl is suitable for over 15s. For best value tickets, fright lovers are encouraged to buy in advance at www.thehowl.co.uk. But be sure to bring someone you can hide behind for the scariest Halloween night out of the year!

Freaky FunFest at Mead Open Farm

All that will obviously be far too terrifying for the little ones, but fear not there’s plenty to keep them occupied during the farm’s daytime Freaky FunFest.

Daily from October 21 to November 1 families can adventure through six Halloween attractions, all undercover.

Help Little Red Riding Hood find her way to Grandma’s house in Scary Tales, meet gruesome ghosts and ghouls in the Haunted Hotel, brave the terrific twists and turns of Mr Topper’s Twister and a tiptoe through The Shed. For those seeking milder spooks, take a seat on the Tiny Terrors Tractor Ride with lots of little boos especially for toddlers.

There are also new shows to discover – gasp at Ghost Stories with Penelope Picklepan and be sure to join in fearsome fun at the daily Halloween fancy dress competition – and don’t pass up the chance to carve a pumpkin from the new pumpkin patch.

More details at www.meadopenfarm.co.uk