Leighton Buzzard choir is gleefully accepting male singers

A choir in Leighton Buzzard is appealing for more men to join them at their weekly singing club.

Glee Club UK meet every Wednesday at Greenleas Primary School and they are looking for more members to join them, in particular male singers.

Glee Club UK choir in Leighton Buzzard

The adult community choir is open to everyone over the age of 16.

Rachel Moloy, who leads the choir, said: “All choirs have a problem with recruiting men, we now have two left in our choir, we had three but one of the men recently passed away.

“We want anyone new to come along and join, but in particular we want men to come and sing.

“All choirs are good socially, and singing has many benefits for people, both mentally and socially.

“It is good for people’s mental wellbeing and health and it gives people the chance to meet new people and make friends.

“You do not need to have any singing experience, there are no auditions and no solos.

“During the term-time weekly sessions, members learn versions of favourite rock and pop songs in beautiful four part harmony.

“Glee Club UK choirs perform for local people and at charity events and since their inception have raised over £30,000 for deserving charity and local causes.

“Singing helps people get away from their everyday lives, it might people get away from the everyday stresses of life and can help them relax.

“Our choir provides a fantastic opportunity for singing, laughter, education, socialising and cake eating!

“We are a really friendly group of people, if you would like to come down and try it out, you can try a free taster session.”

The club meets during term time from 7.30pm till 9.15pm at Greenleas Primary School, Kestrel Way.

For more information visit the website www.gleeclubuk.com.

Alternatively email: info@gleeclubuk.com.