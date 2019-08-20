Live the dream at exclusive Cosgrove Park's open weekend

An exclusive private holiday destination will be giving the public a chance to ‘live the dream’ at a special open weekend next month.

Cosgrove Park is throwing open its doors so that non-members can experience the beautiful surroundings and leisure facilities from 10am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday, September 14-15.

Luxury holiday homes will be for sale over the weekend

Prospective customers will be invited to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and discover the 180 acres of parkland and 14 lakes.

Attractions on the water include sailing, stand-up paddle boarding, pedalos, motor boats, power boat rides and inflatable towables.

Around the park there are more than 80 activities for children and families including a zip wire, climbing wall, Segways, quadracycles, off-road buggies and a skate park. There’s also an outdoor heated swimming pool*, hot tub and sauna.

*Swimming pool not available to open weekend visitors

So much to do on water and land at Cosgrove Park

Evening entertainment includes a six-week summer timetable of live acts, discos and family fun days.

Cosgrove Park is normally exclusive to customers who own a holiday home on site, and visitors who have booked a stay in their touring caravan or one of its holiday homes or glamping pods. It is not open to the general public.

During the open weekend there will be a wide range of holiday homes on display and for sale. The new Kingfisher Bay development features luxury lakeside holiday homes, and a sales team will be on hand to answer questions about buying.

To find out more call 01908 563360 or look up #LivingTheDream #InsideCosgrovePark #CosgrovePark

Cosgrove Park, in Main Street, Cosgrove, is one of the UK’s most beautiful holiday homes and touring caravan parks on the Northants and Buckinghamshire border near Milton Keynes. It started life as a caravan park more than 60 years ago when the site it occupies in the Ouse Valley Park was extracted for sand and gravel.

The extractions transformed a series of open fields to form 12 of the beautiful lakes that are at the heart of today’s park.

Cosgrove Park holiday home and touring park has been a family owned business since 1960. Since then it has benefited from significant investment and development, which has improved its infrastructure and landscape and greatly improved the quality of services available to its customers.

More than 30,000 new shrubs and trees have been planted to enhance the natural environment for the park’s wildlife, and roads and pathways have been upgraded to improve access.

Visit www.cosgrovepark.co.uk

