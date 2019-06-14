Win 2 VIP tickets to see The Vamps, Squeeze and Collabro at AmpRocks or AmpProms festival at Ampthill

Fancy seeing The Vamps, Squeeze, Jo Wiley or the infamous Cuban brothers in VIP luxury?

Then you would love AmpRocks.

Based in the Great Ampthill Park, near Bedford, this local festival running from July 5-7 punches above its weight.

This year there will also be a second stage with local and new talent and a dance zone.

For more information click here

Alternatively, you might prefer AmpProms?

This is the archetypal Proms in the Park with classical music by the Ampthill Concert Orchestra, opera singers and local choirs.

This year Britain’s Got Talent-winning musical theatre quartet Collabro are special guests. The music will be rousing and the fireworks spectacular.

To find out more click here.

We have teamed up with Ampthill Festival to offer you the chance to win two VIP tickets to either AmpRocks or AmpProms.

This package includes fast track entry to the festival, access to the exclusive White Hart in the Park hospitality area, prime view of main stage, posh seating and – the all-important – luxury toilets. You will also get exclusive access to the AmpRocks afterparty.

To be in with a chance of winning click here