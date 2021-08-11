Broadcaster Eamonn Holmes announces Woburn Safari Park' s charity prize draw to help raise money for the International Elephant Foundation charity for World Elephant Appreciation Day.

World Elephant Appreciation Day (August 12) aims to raise awareness of the threats facing Asian and African elephants, from illegal poaching for the ivory trade to the destruction of their natural habitats.

It’s an annual event and this year, Eamonn is helping to support this important cause. During a recent visit to Woburn Safari Park, Eamonn met the elephants and helped announce Woburn’s charity prize draw.

The five Asian elephants at the park enjoy a 6,000 square metre meadow (C) Woburn Safari Park

The five Asian elephants at the Park enjoy a 6,000 square metre meadow in which they can engage in their natural behaviours.

Asian Elephants are most affected by the loss of habitat due to human settlement and deforestation for agriculture, while African elephants are targeted by poachers for their tusks, as part of the illegal ivory trade.

Eamonn said: "I’m delighted to join the team at Woburn in supporting the International Elephant Foundation charity (IEF) for World Elephant Appreciation Day.

"The IEF is a brilliant organisation that helps to safeguard the future of Asian and African elephants by running conservation projects that protect their natural habitats.

Woburn Safari Park and Eamonn Holmes support World Elephant Appreciation Day (C) Woburn Safari Park

"Getting involved now means future generations can continue to enjoy these magnificent beasts.

"Simply go to justgiving.com and search for “WSP Elephants” to find a special prize draw - each five pound donation gives you an entry to win a VIP Experience here at the Park, as well as an overnight stay in the Woburn Hotel. It’s a brilliant prize, so waste no time!"