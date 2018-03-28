Three days of music at Leighton Buzzard pub

Live music comes to the Wheatsheaf in Leighton Buzzard over the Easter weekend.

On Friday night the train punk band Eastfield return to the Wheatie. The band has been performing for two decades now and in that time has acquired a considerable following.

Over the years they have released a deluge of albums and EP’s and will offer a fine selection from these, both past and present, in their own endearing style.

Numbers include Off the Rails, Jeremy’s Dream, Broad Street Trash and many more.The band have already supported some big names on the festival scene like The Buzzcocks, Sham 69 and The U.K.Subs.

If you like the music of Pink Floyd, Queen, Rush, Led Zeppelin, Muse and Genesis then the often heady and occasionally rocky sound of Infinite Wisdom play your kind of music. They

return once again to the Wheatsheaf on Saturday night.

This prog-rock band, based in Milton Keynes were formed under a different guise over 20 years ago and have seen a few changes before reaching their current form. They play mostly their own material, but also their interpretation of some classic covers that originated with Black Sabbath, REM and other favourites including an amazing version of Pink Floyd's Comfortably Numb.

Infinite Wisdom has recorded a mini album of tracks called After the Storm and a follow up full album called A Word To The Wise.

On Easter Monday The Bighead return to the Wheatie after a gap of several years. This great Reggie and Ska band from Northampton are fantastic and are usually out on tour in the UK and Europe supporting shows with Madness, Neville Staple, the Beat and Bad Manners.

Music starts about 9.30pm on Friday and Saturday nights and at 3pm on Easter Monday. Entry is free.