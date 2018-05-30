Three top comedians visit Leighton Buzzard

A night packed with three comedians will present a night of barnstorming comedy at Leighton Buzzard’s Library Theatre this weekend.

Jack Campbell, Paul Ricketts and Nick Wilty will appear at the final Barnstormers night of the season on Saturday June 2. The compere will once again by Kevin Precious.

Paul Rickets is an award winning comedian known for his intelligent humour focusing not only on sharp observations from life, but also racial, cultural and satirical subjects, intermingled with strange tales of ordinary madness. He has been described as sometimes silly, serious or surreal, sometimes autobiographical, political or near the knuckle - but always funny.

Jack Campbell, pictured, won English Comedian of the Year 2014 and as well performing his own show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival as well as gigging in Estonia, Finland and Latvia.

Nick Wilty is known as the ‘Globetrotting Comedian’ for good reason. He has performed on every continent except Antarctica (although he did a show in Tierra Del Fuego!), and has done shows in all major Festivals, including Edinburgh (6 times), Glastonbury (5 times), Auckland (twice), Wellington, Melbourne, Adelaide, Montreal (Just For Laughs), Vancouver, Edmonton, San Francisco, New York, Amsterdam, Cape Town and Hong Kong.

Tickets for the show are £10 if booked in advance or £12 on the door. The entertainment starts at 8pm. To book visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 0300 300 8125.