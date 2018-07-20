Top films to be shown at Leighton Buzzard

A series of films designed for the whole family will be shown at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre to mark the start of the school holidays.

Films including Solo, Sherlock Gnomes, Despicable Me and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will be shown at the venue.

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy.

Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future co-pilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian.

Solo is screened today Tuesday July 24, Saturday July 28 and Tuesday July 31.

In Sherlock Gones, Gnomeo and Juliet return home to find that everyone in their garden is missing there’s only one gnome to call Sherlock Gnomes.

The famous detective and sworn protector of London’s garden gnomes arrives with Watson to investigate the case. It can be seen on Wednesday July 25.

Despicable Me sees a criminal mastermind uses a trio of orphan girls as pawns for a grand scheme, he finds their love is profoundly changing him for the better. The animated film can be seen on Thursday July 26.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is packed with wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful franchises in cinema history, this all-new motion-picture event sees the return of favorite characters and dinosaurs--along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before.

The film can be seen on Friday July 27 and Wednesday August 1.

Visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk to book tickets.