What’s on at Waddesdon Manor in September

Looking for something to do throughout September, Waddesdon Manor has lots going on.

Chilli Fest

Waddesdon Manor fun for September

Sat 1 & Sun 2 Sept, 10am-5pm

Turn up the heat at our annual Chilli festival, with some of the nation’s best loved independent traders from across the country. Throughout the weekend you can also enjoy live music, family fun and children’s craft activities as well as the opportunity to walk around the gardens and explore the house. Don’t miss the hottest event this September!

Free with grounds admission.

Tasting of Rothschild classics from Bordeaux

Waddesdon Manor fun for September

Sun 9 Sept, 12pm in the Waddesdon Wine Cellars

One of our most popular events returns for a third year. Indulge in an informal tasting of eight classic Rothschild wines from Châteaux across the region, with our in-house wine advisor, Peter Tompkins.

Adult £35, all participants must be 18 years or older.

An afternoon of sparkling wines with Gusbourne Estate

Waddesdon Manor fun for September

Sat 22 Sept, 12pm

Be tempted by some of the most exciting new English sparkling wines from the Gusbourne Estate, and indulge in a delicious afternoon tea. Guests also receive a 10% discount in the wine shop.

Adult £55, grounds admission applies.

Music at Windmill Hill: Doric String Quartet

Waddesdon Manor fun for September

Sat 29 Sept, doors open 6.30pm, concert 7.30pm

Witness one of the world’s leading quartets as they make their Windmill Hill debut. Highlights in recent seasons have included debuts at Carnegie Hall and the Schubertiade in Schwarzenberg.

Adult £16.

Special exhibitions and tours:

Michael Eden: Form & Transform

Running until 21 Oct, 11am-5pm

Waddesdon Manor fun for September

A new exhibition at the Coach House Gallery showcases specially commissioned work by Michael Eden, with a difference. Using the collections as inspiration, and working from 3D scans, he has made digitally printed pieces that draw on historic objects, re-imagined for today.

Free with grounds admission.

Rothschildshire: Building like a Rothschild

1 & 2pm

Enjoy an introduction into the art of country house building and explore how Buckinghamshire in the late 19th century was littered with Rothschild homes, creating a network of art, architecture and influence.

Free with house and grounds admission.

Exhibition tour: Michael Eden

Fri 7 Sept, 12.30pm-1.15pm

Join Curator Mia Jackson for an in-depth look at the works by Michael Eden, a former potter, as he explores contemporary themes through the reinterpretation of historical objects using digital means.

Free with grounds admission. Meet at the Coach House.

Spotlight on a Royal Dinner Service

Fri 28 Sept & Thurs 11 Oct, 12.30-1.15pm

Join Head of Collections, Pippa Shirley, and imagine yourself dining with the King, as you explore this magnificent silver dinner service commissioned by George III in 1774.

Free with house and grounds admission.

An Insight into the History of the Rothschilds

Sun 30 Sept & 7 Oct

The Rothschilds and Waddesdon: A Jewish Heritage Tour 10.45-11.30am Join one of Waddesdon’s curators for an introductory tour exploring the Jewish heritage of the Rothschilds, and their legacy at Waddesdon.

Waddesdon Manor fun for September

Waddesdon Manor fun for September