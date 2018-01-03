Whole new world at Leighton Buzzard

The champagne corks of Christmas and the New Year might have gone for a final pop but Leighton Buzzard Drama Group aims to bring back a little bit of the festive period with their pantomime.

Members of the group are taking a trip to old Peking when they stage Aladdin with various performances from Thursday to Saturday, January 11-27.

The traditional pantomime follows the title character, Wishee Washee and Widow Twankey on a magical adventure.

Aladdin aims to realise his dreams of marrying the beautiful Princess Jasmine.

The show will be packed fill of singalong tunes, beautiful costumes and plenty of pantomime mischief for the entire family.

The Leighton Buzzard Drama Group is a well-established amateur dramatic group, generally performing two or three plays and one pantomime each year in the Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre.

The group has been performing for many years and last year celebrated their 60th anniversary.

Performances take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday throughout the three week run. The shows start at 7.15pm for the weekday stagings. There are three performances on the Saturday starting at 11am, 2.30pm and 6pm .

Tickets cost £12 for adults and £10.50 for concessions.

Tickets are selling fast and people are advised to book them as soon as possible to avoid any disappointment.

For more about the show or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 0300 300 8125 or visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk. To find out more about the group and future productions, visit www.lbdg.org.uk

