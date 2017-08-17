A-LEVELS: Cedars in Linslade pleased with results, despite challenges of reformed exams

Students from across LBO land found out today if their hard work paid off as they collected their A-level results.

Cedars Upper School headteacher Steve Palmer says he is pleased with the results his pupils have achieved in their A-levels this year – despite challenges posed by new reformed exams

A-level results day at Cedars 2017

Mr Palmer said: “We are delighted with the A-level results obtained by the students, many of whom have taken the new A-levels that have had limited support in terms of exam board materials such as past papers and mark schemes.

“The removal of coursework in many subjects has also been a challenge as these students were used to such an element in their GCSE studies.

“Over 1 in 5 grades was either an A* or an A grade and in vocational subjects such as Applied Science, Creative Media and Fashion almost every grade was a Distinction* which is equivalent to an A* grade.

“The pass rate is again near to 100% at A2 and many students have again achieved top grades across the board and many students have exceeded their target grades.

“Whatever their destination, we wish them all the very best after five fantastic years at the school.”

Mr Palmer said there were some excellent individual performances from the students:

Tim Abington – 4 A grades

Nathan Ashburner – 3 A* grades

Patrick Clay- A* and 2 A grades

Tyla Danskin – 3 A* and 1 A grade

Sam Gale – A* and 2 A grades

Brandon Harris – 3 A* grades

Tim Jepsen – 3 A* grades

Eliza Johnson – A* and 2 A grades

Hannah Jones – 3 A grades

Edward Lavery Happe – 3 A grades and 1 B grade

Cameron Manley- 2 A* grades and 2 A grades

Jasmine O’Connell – A*, A grade and B grade

Paris O’Connell – A grade and 2 B grades

George Perry – 2 A grades and a B grade

Tom Rowland – 2 A* grades and 1 A grade

Will Sewell – 2 A* and 1 A grade

James Ward – 2A* grades and 1 A grade

He added: “Many students will now be heading off to university for degree courses or looking to begin apprenticeships or employment.

“The following students have accepted places at either Oxford or Cambridge – Cameron Manley, Tim Jepson and Adam Jest.

“I am sure that the students would like to join me in thanking all of the members of staff who worked so hard with these students, and to the parents and carers who provide such invaluable support during what is obviously an incredibly stressful time.”