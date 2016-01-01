Leighton Buzzard Observer

Bedfordshire Police crackdown on violent crimes

No Caption ABCDE ENGPNL00120130827131348

‘Outcast’ traveller wants to stand for council so community can unite

Travis Perkins headquarters in Lodge Way. Lodge Farm Industrial Estate. It is not believed any jobs at the headquarters are affected.

600 staff affected by Travis Perkins branch closures

Kopparberg recalls cider over fears bottles may shatter

UK loses £11 billion a year to fraud and cybercrime

Bizarre and dark history of town’s pubs

No Southern rail services for three days

Bin body ‘wrapped in cling film’ say eye witnesses

Travelodge to host careers live event

Showjumping success for Cedars’ young riders

Ickwell v Renhold. All pictures David Kay.

Flitwick take over as Bedfordshire League leaders

Captain Stephenson celebrates win over Leighton’s president

Cedars swim to double medal joy at the Relay Gala

Samuari wastes no time in choking out Halliday

Leighton come up just short against Bugbrooke

Leighton Town edged out by strugglers Edgware

Shefford Town & Campton go top of the Bedfordshire League

Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in Inferno

Review: This Inferno fails to catch fire

The Last Resort

Night of music at Leighton Buzzard

The Lancer before & after... Photos: LBDHAS + David Miller.

Marmite enthusiasts are stockpiling the black stuff amid fears supermarkets may run out.

Just why are Marmite superfans stockpiling jars and what is #MarmiteGate?

Study reveals the keys to a perfect marriage proposal

