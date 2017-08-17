A-LEVELS: Cottesloe School in Wing hail ‘extraordinary’ results

Have your say

The Cottesloe School in Wing is celebrating a fifth consecutive year of improved A-level grades.

The school had a 100% pass rate, with 60% of all exams taken achieved at A*-B and 85% achieved at A*-C.

Amongst a large number of students attaining top grades were;

Edward Lee 4 A*grades studying Natural Sciences at Jesus College, Cambridge

Callum Witten A* and 2A grades studying Physics at Durham University

Mair Jones 2A* and B grades studying Maths at Bath University

Headteacher Andy McBurnie said: “This extraordinary set of results can only have been achieved through the sustained effort and commitment shown by the students, teachers and parents over the past two years.

“Three quarters of the year group had already chosen to attend university and have been successful in securing places. Other students will be starting apprenticeships.”