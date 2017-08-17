A-LEVELS: Excellent results for Leighton Buzzard’s Vandyke Upper

For Sixth Form students at Vandyke Upper School the long wait is over and they have been celebrating another excellent set of A-level results.

Headteacher Tim Carroll said: “It has been a lovely morning with students coming in to get their results and staff here to share the moment.

Vandyke A-levels 2017

“We have careers advisors here to assist students also and it has been busy. Results are very pleasing with many students getting in on their first choice university place.”

“Students have worked so hard over two years. A-levels are demanding and students deserve every credit for their achievements.

“This is an exciting time for them and they deserve our congratulations and best wishes. For teachers also it has been the first time through on new courses in 13 subjects.”

Among students celebrating are Torem Ozturk who got four A grades in Economics, Maths and Biology as well as his Extended Project and will study Economics at Nottingham. “I saw I’d got in on the UCAS website,” he said. “I am very pleased with my grades. My teachers went the extra mile for me.”

Vandyke A-levels 2017

Laura Samet will be going to Kings College, London to study Medicine having got her A grades in Maths, Biology and Chemistry. “It has been my ambition for a long time to become a doctor so getting the grades was very important,” said Laura. “I definitely hit the books hard and never let myself off the hook studying.

“There was always a bit more to do and I tried to do it! It feels worthwhile now because I’ve wanted this moment for so long. My teachers have been amazing and given me so much support.”

Lucy Aguilar said: “I am so excited. I got an A and two Bs and feel very proud of my grades because I worked very hard. It’s an amazing feeling to be honest.

“I am going to Loughborough to study English. I’m a bookworm so I am so happy to get onto my chosen English course. My teachers were so supportive and kept me going especially when I had to have time off school for illness.”

Laura Samet

Lily Mead is going to Southampton to study Psychology and Counselling. “I got the grades I needed including a distinction star in Health and Social Care – I worked really hard and it has paid off.”

Mr Carroll added: “Last year results were in the top 25% nationally and the indications this year are very good again.

“Students make strong progress in their time in the Vandyke Sixth Form. This year results in Geography, History, Maths and English are especially pleasing.

“Overall students have scored a 100% pass-rate at A-level and average points per entry has increased again.”

“Some students who have achieved excellent results are choosing not to go to university but are moving on to advanced apprenticeships or employment. We wish them all every success.”