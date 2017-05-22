Alternate Universe Comics give out hundreds of comic books

Alternate Universe Comics gave hundreds of comics away at the beginning of May to mark the world’s Free Comic Book Day.

The comic book store in Hockliffe Street celebrated the day by giving away hundreds of popular comics to customers.

People dressed up as characters from outside the comic shop

Manager Tushar Vajir said: “It was a successful two days, we all had a lovely time and we gave hundreds of comics away. We even sold out really early of some of the comics.

“We had loads of new customers popping in and we had people dressed up outside the shop.

“On Saturday we had people dressing up n Star Wars themed costumes and on Sunday the theme was Deadpool. They were walking up and down town and in front of the shop.”