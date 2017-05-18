Break-in at Leighton Buzzard tool company leads to M1 chase

A Leighton Buzzard building firm which lost about £9,000 of power tools during a recent break-in was targeted again by thieves last week.

Family-run business, Toolmonkey, of Cherry Court Way, suffered the first theft on February 21, with the unexpected loss a blow to both staff and managing directors, Michael and David Neaves.

However, on Tuesday, May 9, Toolmonkey’s warehouses were targeted again – only this time the police were alerted and the alleged offenders were stopped following a chase on the M1.

Howard Robinson, a buyer for Toolmonkey, said: “It’s nice for people to know that the police stopped them!

“In the early hours of Tuesday, the police were alerted before the persons had been able to enter our building and they were interrupted by the police whilst still attempting to break in.

“The persons then fled the scene, and a chase ensued which involved three police forces – Beds, Bucks and Herts. Eventually, the persons were caught by stinger, rammed off the road and arrested on the M1 near London.”

Mr Robinson does not know who alerted the police on May 9, but says the business have now installed canisters that release smoke, aptly called ‘Smoke Cloaks’ to step up security.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “We’re currently investigating two break-ins at Toolmonkey in Leighton Buzzard.

“On February 21 two people broke into the business between 10.30pm and 11pm. They stole approximately £9,000 worth of power tools before making off in a white transit van.

“Officers have so far been unable to identify anyone in relation to this offence and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference JD/7582/2017.

“Last Tuesday (May 9) a second break-in was reported at the premises. Three people broke into the business at around 12.30am before they were disturbed. The men left the scene in a dark coloured transit van.

“Three men have been arrested in relation to this incident and have been released under investigation.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference JD/19831/2017.”