Brioche rolls recalled due to allergy fears

Les Brioche is recalling its Les Brioche Pain au lait Brioche Rolls 8 Pack because they have been incorrectly packed with Les Brioche Chocolate Chip Brioche Rolls, which contain soya.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya.

The product in question

The affected products come in a 280g pack, with Best before end date of 4 November 2017, and batch code: L09 14:43 UK1 279.

The affected product was only available in Co-operative stores, and customers are being advised that If they have bought the above product and have an allergy to soya, they should not eat it, instead returning it to the store from where it was bought.