Easter market floats to Grand Union Canal

A floating market is set to moor along the Grand Union Canal this Easter with traders selling an array of goods from their decorated boats.

The Roving Canal Traders Association (RCTA) is inviting residents to come and browse a variety of homemade and handcrafted products at the special market on April 14-17, opening at 10am - 5pm.

Traders will be positioning their canal boats near the Globe Pub, between bridge 111 (Globe Lane) and bridge 112, with a whole variety of items displayed on their boats, from herbs, plants and spices to army surplus , hand turned pens, and beautiful crystals.

RCTA member, Sandra Willis, said: “We chose to hold a market in Linslade because it’s a really nice, long stretch of water. Some of our traders have travelled here before and recommended it to the RCTA.

“There are many handmade items at the market and there will also be a chance to see some hand-painted gifts and ‘canal ware’ – the traditional painted items you associate with the boats.”

Traders who will selling their goods at the market, include Jason Clarke, of The Battle Barge (military surplus), Jane Parker, of Bags by Jane, Lesley Lansom, of Widgeon Ware, Sue Cotton, of The Herb Boat, Louise Yeoman, of The Therapy Boat, Clare Abbott, of Northern Lights Trading, James Ward ‘The Pen Maker’, and Mary-Anne Robbins, of Sewing Seams Easy.

Sandra, who grew up in Sheffield but now lives on her own boat, said: “I’m going into my fifth year on board and travelling the UK.

“Most of the traders at the Linslade market will be ‘live-aboards’.

“On glorious days like today, life on board is amazing. We’ve held markets in the Midlands and now want to increase the number of RCTA markets in the south.”

The Roving Canal Traders Association (RCTA) is a non- profit making organisation run to help support and promote the diverse array of existing and potential Canal and River Trust registered roving traders on the waterways. Its first floating market was held in Birmingham in 2013.