Kind volunteers kayaking for Leighton Buzzard Mencap Hi 5’s

A team of brave Mencap volunteers are kayaking 138 miles along the Grand Union Canal on a mission to raise funds for a special holiday.

Emma Cook, Donna Brown and Miranda O’Shea set off from London to Birmingham on Thursday (August 3) and have now nearly completed their week long journey.

'Team High 5' during a practice session

‘Team High 5’ hope to promote the good work of Leighton Buzzard Mencap, a charity helping people with learning disabilities, and raise £10,000 to take their Hi 5’s club children and their families away.

Emma and Donna are completing the tandem kayak, with Miranda walking alongside the whole way, the money going towards a seaside vacation and sensory equipment.

Speaking on Thursday evening, Emma said: “We’re feeling alright; we’ve just done 23 miles so we’re all quite positive and Miranda has done really well – 52,000 steps!

“We’re going to be struggling but it’s all about the kids.”

‘Team High 5’ would like to thank everyone who visited their stalls at the May Day Fayre and Canal Festival, as well as Spectrum Community Arts, The Globe Inn, and Co-op, Stanbridge Road, for holding fundraising events.

The couragoues trio are also very grateful to Persimmon Homes, Waitrose, Gilbert Inglefield Middle School, Parkfields Middle School, Leedon Lower School, and many more contributors for their Just Giving page donations.

‘Team High 5’ have been sponsored by Jarem Accountancy Services, Spectrum Community Arts, Mark 2 Training, Twist Consultancy and Chirozone.

To donate: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamhigh5

>www.teamhigh5.co.uk

To find out more about Hi 5’s club for 8-16 year olds: hi5s@lbmencap.org