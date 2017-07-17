Peli BioThermal presented with Queen’s Award for Enterprise at Leighton Buzzard offices

Peli BioThermal, the global name in cold chain packaging, has won a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for Innovation for its pioneering product Chronos Advance.

Leaders from the company, based on Stanbridge Road, were invited to a royal reception hosted by her Majesty The Queen.

The presentation of the Queen's Award to Peli BioThermal at the offices in Leighton Buzzard

CEO Lyndon Faulkner and President David Williams joined fellow winners at the event staged at Buckingham Palace, after the company’s innovation accolade was awarded in recognition of its Chronos Advance range of single-use shippers, which utilise advanced insulation and phase change material to give consistent, reliable temperature stability.

Mr Faulkner said: “It was a great honour to attend the Queen’s reception at Buckingham Palace and for Peli BioThermal to be a recipient of this award.

“Innovation is at the very forefront of everything we do and our successful Chronos Advance Range is a prime example of the pioneering products we produce for our customers worldwide to meet the rigorous requirements of the global transportation of pharmaceuticals.”

Following the winners’ reception, Peli BioThermal hosted a presentation ceremony at its offices in Stanbridge Buildings, the Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Helen Nellis conducted the official presentation of the Queen’s Award.

Mr Williams received the award on behalf of the company, he said: “We are delighted to receive this award in recognition for the company’s innovation in the design and expert engineering of our Chronos Advance range. It demonstrates how Peli BioThermal continues to provide the best solutions and high performance products to serve our clients’ needs within the life sciences industry.”

Presenting Peli BioThermal with its Queen’s Award at the ceremonial event, the Lord-Lieutenant congratulated the company, she said: “This is a very significant achievement. The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the UK’s most prestigious business awards, given only to companies or individuals who are outstanding in their field. At Peli BioThermal you can all be really proud of your outstanding achievements.”