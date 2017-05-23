Worker goes under the knife for his boss

A loyal employee saved his boss’s life by donating an organ after he was diagnosed with kidney failure.

Owner of Leighton Buzzard-based G J Smith Roofing, Gary Smith, 58, was diagnosed with kidney failure in December 2015. On diagnosis, Gary only had eight per cent kidney function and was immediately placed on dialysis and a long waiting list for a kidney transplant.

Gary’s daughter Kerry explains: “Being Gary’s daughter I offered him a kidney as did my sister Natalie.

“He felt he couldn’t take our kidney and declined the offers.

“David Flecknell has worked for my dad for more than 15 years and insisted on donating his kidney – he wouldn’t take no for an answer.

“After a year of tests and paperwork they were amazingly confirmed as a match!

“They underwent the surgery in December last year and just last week my dad was given the all clear.

“He was told by his doctor he has never seen such a quick recovery – David is back at work and we honestly can’t thank him enough.”

Gary added: “It was an amazing thing for David to do, he looked into the procedure and wanted to go ahead with it.

“It really takes your breath away, he basically gave me a chance to live but you can only say ‘thank you’ so many times.”

The family and friends are now preparing for a new challenge in July – to run a charity 5k race for Kids In Action.

The Dunstable-based Kids In Action is a charity for special needs children with a strong focus on positively transforming young people’s lives.

In total 13 people will be running for the charity – including Gary and David.