Can you help to find missing Deborah?

Can you help to find a missing woman from Hemel Hempstead?

Deborah Spink, aged 46, was last seen at her home address on the evening of Sunday, December 4.

She is 5ft 7in tall, of slim build with long brown hair.

She has connections to Luton, Dunstable and Doncaster, and is believed to be using a red Mitsubishi Colt car.

She is believed to be in the company of a nine-year-old female child.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Deborah’s welfare.

Anyone who has seen Deborah or who knows where she is should call Hertfordshire

Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.