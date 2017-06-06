Changes to Leighton’s bus services ‘will reflect demand and improve punctuality’

Arriva has announced changes to its bus services in Leighton Buzzard and Aylesbury, which it says will provide stronger, simpler and more sustainable transport links for passengers.

Under the amendments, which come into force from June 18, a number of timetables have been revised and routes altered to reflect changes in customer demand and to improve punctuality.

Among the timetable changes, Services 34 and 35 will see additional journeys added at peak times Monday-Friday, and there will be route and timetable changes to the 32 and 33 services.

There will also be timetable changes to the Number 8, 9, 50 and 150 services.

The Dash D1 Sandhills to Leighton Buzzard service will see a timetable revision on Monday-Saturday, including an earlier start time on Monday-Friday with the service being extended to run along Johnson Drive to Astral Park between 10am-3pm.

Area Managing Director (South), Maq Alibhai said: “We work hard to provide the best possible services for our customers and always do our best to respond to their changing needs and suggestions.

“Arriva’s mission is to provide stronger, simpler and more sustainable transport links and these changes will offer improved reliability and connectivity to our passengers.”

“Along with the changes, we are also simplifying our fare structure that includes some price reductions on our range of season tickets.”

The changes:

Services 32 & 33: Revised timetable on Monday-Friday and Saturday with service curtailed to run between 9am and 2.30pm. Afternoon journeys via Clarence Road withdrawn. Re-routed on departing the High Street via Lake Street rather than Hockliffe Street.

Services 34 & 35: Revised timetable on Monday-Friday and Saturday with Monday to Friday afternoon peak journeys added via Brooklands Drive and Weston Avenue. Re-routed on departing the High Street via Lake Street rather than Hockliffe Street and all journeys in both directions to run via Beaudesert rather than North Street.

Service 50: Saturday frequency reduced to hourly all day and first round trip on Monday to Friday advanced by 5 minutes.

Service 150: Daily timetable revised with some minor reductions. On departing Leighton High Street towards Milton Keynes the service will be re-routed via Lake Street rather than Hockliffe Street.

Dash Direct: Timetable revision Monday-Friday and Saturday with an earlier Monday-Friday journey. Between 10am and 3pm the service is extended along Johnson Drive to Astral Park.

Service 8: Saturday frequency reduced from every 45 minutes to hourly.

Service 9: Saturday frequency between 9am-5pm reduced from every 15 mins to every 20 mins and at Stoke Mandeville Hospital withdrawn on this day between the Ambulance Station and the New Wing.

Customers can find out more details by visiting arrivabus.co.uk/aylesbury-changes.