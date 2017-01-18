Cheddington History Society has action-packed programme

Talks about the history of Pinewood Studios, the struggle of suffragettes and the decline and revival of bandstands are just some of the topics to be covered in Cheddington History Society’s action-packed programme for 2017.

It kicks off on February 20 with Bandstands – History, Decline & Revival, a niche subject delivered by an interesting and engaging speaker, Paul A Rabbitts.

On March 20, Julian Hunt makes a welcome return visit to discuss Three Bucks Market Towns: Aylesbury, Buckingham and Winslow.

The History of Pinewood Studios is the topic on April 24 (the fourth Monday of the month in order to avoid the Bank Holiday) while Roger Mason will be offering Votes for Women: The struggle of the suffragettes on May 15.

Proposed summer outings comprise an evening walk in Tring and a visit to Ascott House Gardens.

The AGM takes place on September 18, followed by Rex Watson’s talk Some Family History, including a rabbit colony and a court case.

Movie buffs will enjoy Historic Films including a canal theme, presented by Ivinghoe film guru Frank Banfield on October 16.

On November 20, in a talk entitled Transportation – Banished to the Colonies, John T Smith will pose the question: Although we know about some 150,000 convicts sent to Australia, what about the 52,000 plus sent earlier to the Americas?

Society chairman John T Smith said: “I’m sure many of these topics will appeal to our members.”

He added: “Our Second World War memories book are still on sale at £9.50.”

> The Society meets at the Methodist Schoolroom at 8pm, normally on the third Monday of the month.