Coca-Cola truck will return to Milton Keynes this Christmas

Holidays are coming, and so too is the iconic Coca Cola truck!

The truck tour will visit 44 locations across the country starting starting later this month, and a visit Milton Keynes is confirmed.

“Coca-Cola is synonymous with the Christmas season and it’s no secret that our much-loved Christmas Truck Tour marks the unofficial countdown to Christmas,” said Aedamar Howlett, marketing director for Coca-Cola Great Britain.

The truck will be at Xscape in Milton Keynes between 1 & 9pm on November 27.

Visitors will have the chance to wander through an enchanted winter wonderland, before having their photo taken with the iconic truck.

You will then be handed a free can of Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

Once the sun has set, you’ll be invited to enjoy an incredible after-dark surprise too, with a short Christmas animation screened onto the truck, powered by your goodwill and festive cheer!