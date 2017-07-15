Country park is a hit with visitors

Rushmere Country Park is celebrating after winning a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence.

Now in its sixth year, the achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great traveller reviews over the past year.

The park in Heath and Reach is managed by the Greensand Trust on a not for profit basis.

The trust’s chief executive Gill Welham said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded an internationally recognised standard of excellence, thanks to many visitors who’ve visited Rushmere Country Park posting highly positive reviews.

“We appreciate feedback from our visitors which helps us to improve our offer – as a charity all proceeds made are reinvested into the running of the park.”

TripAdvisor’s vice-president of industry marketing Heather Leisman said: “With the Certificate of Excellence, TripAdvisor honours hospitality businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travellers. ”

The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality and quantity of reviews submitted by travellers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period.

To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.