Boy sentenced for having machete at Cedars Upper School in Linslade

A 16-year-old boy who brought a machete into Cedars Upper School in Linslade has been sentenced by Bedfordshire Youth Court .

The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, pleaded guilty on August 1 to having the weapon on the school grounds on June 16 this year.

The youngster has been referred to the Bedfordshire Youth Offender Panel on a four-month contract.

He was also ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

The machete was forfeited and has been destroyed.