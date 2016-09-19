Brothers plead not guilty over death at travellers’ site

Two brothers appeared in court last week over their alleged involvement in the death of a man at a travellers’ site in Little Billington.

Dad-of-three Patrick Maloney died at Toddbury Farm off Slapton Road on August 2.

A post mortem revealed crushing injuries consistent with being run over by a vehicle.

On Friday, Christopher McCarthy, 21, appeared via videolink at Luton Crown Court to answer a charge of murder over Mr Maloney’s death. Speaking from HMP Bedford, Mr McCarthy pleaded not guilty to murder.

His older brother Thomas McCarthy, 24, pleaded not guilty to causing actual bodily harm and was granted bail. A trial date has been scheduled for January 30.

Relatives of Mr Maloney described him as a “gentle giant” and devoted father to his three sons.

His funeral was held in Morecambe on September 7.