Drink driver injured after crashing his car

A man has been given a 16-week suspended sentence and ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work following a drink driving offence.

James Andrew Pratt, aged 30, of Tilsworth Road, Leighton Buzzard, was sentenced at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on October 20.

He was given the 16-week sentence (suspended for 12 months), ordered to carry the unpaid work over the next 12 months, disqualified from driving for 50 months and told to pay £620 costs as well as an £85 victim surcharge.

The offence took place on Saturday, August 8, 2015, at about 9.20p. Pratt was driving a silver Ford Focus on the A4146 between Leighton Buzzard and Milton Keynes.

He was followed by a member of the public who was concerned that he was driving erratically, and he was eventually involved in a single vehicle collision on the A4146 near to Soulbury.

Pratt was injured in the incident and was taken to Milton Keynes General Hospital, where his blood was tested for alcohol.

He was found to have 329 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80milligrams.

Investigating officer PC Claire Green of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: “I am very pleased with the sentence given to Pratt. It shows the seriousness with which drink driving offences are treated.

“Pratt pleaded not guilty to this offence, despite being significantly over the drink driving limit.

“This incident should serve as a warning to others that drink driving offences will not be tolerated in the Thames Valley.”