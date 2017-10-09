Flasher in his 60s exposes himself at beauty spot

A flasher, believed to be in his mid to late 60s, exposed himself to passers-by at Ivinghoe Beacon.

Thames Valley Police was alerted to the incident which happened on Saturday, September 30 at about 4.30pm.

A police spokesman said “The investigation has been filed pending any further information coming to the police. However, anyone with any information relating to this is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 43170290172.”