Inquest opens over dad’s death at travellers site

The inquest opened today into the death of a dad-of-three from Little Billington believed to have been murdered.

Patrick Maloney, 43, died on August 2 at Toddbury Farm travellers site on Slapton Road, where he was known to have resided.

Patrick Maloney

At today’s opening at Ampthill, assistant coroner Ian Pears said Mr Maloney had been pronounced dead by paramedics at 11.27pm on August 2. A subsequent autopsy gave a cause of death as multiple injuries.

After authorising a burial order, the inquest was adjourned to a future date.

21-year-old Christopher McCarthy, also of Toddbury Farm, currently stands charged with Mr Maloney’s murder.

His brother Thomas McCarthy, 24, of the same address, was initially charged with murder though this charge has since been withdrawn and he has been re-charged with causing Mr Maloney actual bodily harm.

A trial is expected to take place in January.

Yesterday, Bedfordshire Police confirmed criminal proceedings have been dropped against a 42-year-old woman previously on bail.