Leighton Buzzard bank closed today after raiders escape with cash from safe

Leighton Buzzard’s Lloyds Bank has been shut all day after raiders broke in and stole money from the safe.

Police were alerted to suspicious activity at the Market Square branch at just after 2am and officers remain at the scene this afternoon.

The bank's notice to customers

A Beds Police spokesman said: “We were called at approximately 2.10am this morning (Wednesday) to reports of suspicious activity at Lloyds Bank in Market Square, Leighton Buzzard.

“Officers attended and found that the bank had been broken into, and a quantity of money had been stolen from the safe.”

“An investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference 36 of 26 July.”

One resident told the LBO: “I was in town around 9.30am this morning and saw the police car parked by the side entrance to Lloyds Bank (Iceland side) with a police tape cordon blocking the cash machine areas.

“The side door looked like it had been forcibly opened. The staff in Stratton Butchers said the police had been in situ there when they arrived at 6.30am. There was a police scientific services van parked on the high street, as well as a security van; the guy from the security company was talking to police – the Bank’s alarm was still going off.”

A sign on the door of Lloyds tells customers that the bank will be closed all day “due to an incident” and to use nearby branches.

Lloyds has been approached for comment.