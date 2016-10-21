Man arrested over bin death is bailed

A man arrested in connection with two deaths in Luton has been bailed.

The man was arrested on Tuesday after the body of a man was found in a bin on Monday evening.

A murder investigation was launched by the Beds, Cambs, and Herts major crime unit, and officers established that the death of the man might be linked to the death of a woman in a property in Essex Close on Monday, October 10.

The woman’s death is still being treated as unexplained.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and are asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in Essex Close between Friday 7 and Monday, October 10 to contact them on 101 quoting Op Connery