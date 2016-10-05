Man guilty of sexually abusing young girl

A Leighton Buzzard man has today (Wednesday) been found guilty of sexually abusing a child.

Aidan Smith, 20, of Bideford Green, was convicted at St Albans Crown Court of six counts of child sexual abuse, including the sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 and inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

During the trial the jury heard how the offender abused his victim on several occasions during 2011 and 2012, starting when she was aged just eight-years-old.

Detective Constable Nadia Hussein, who investigated the case, said: “We will not tolerate this type of disgusting behaviour and I’m pleased that Smith has been found guilty of this intolerable abuse of a child.

“The conviction can never make up for the trauma that Smith inflicted on his victim, but I hope that seeing justice served will assist with helping her to move on from the incident.”

The trial was a re-trial after the original jury were hung on the six counts.

Smith was found not guilty of a further 15 counts following the initial trial.

He will reappear before the court on November 8 for sentencing.